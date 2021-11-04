Tools and office equipment were reported stolen from the Pitt County Head Start site on Staton Road.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that the theft was called in at 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday. The report says the goods taken were valued at a total of $4,659.
Power and hand tools as well as a power tool charger, three leaf blowers, a carpet cleaner, two push mowers, two weed cutters, a vacuum and two pieces of office equipment were taken, according to the report
The sheriff's office said that Head Start staff reported the thefst. The office also said the thefts took place over a period of time. There were no witnesses.
The case is listed as active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Regalwood Drive, Greenville, 9:21 p.m., Nov. 3: fraud in the amount of $900 reported. Incident is believed to have occurred in April; case active.
- 430 Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 12:19 p.m., Nov. 3: embezzlement in the amount of $1,000 reported at Langley Contracting; case active.
- 3200 block Old River Road, 12:21 p.m., Nov. 3: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1200 block Dickerson Lane, Grimesland, 9:41 a.m., Nov. 3: woman threatened by neighbor; case cleared.
- 3300 block White Blossom Drive, Winterville, 2:06 p.m., Nov. 3: man threatened by unknown person; case closed.
- 1565 Ashland Drive, Greenville, 9:23 p.m., Nov. 3: woman assaulted at Walmart. Incident reported at Bell Arthur EMS; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4000 block South Memorial Drive, 11:45 a.m., Nov. 2: textiles valued at $150 stolen from building; case inactive.
Assaults
- 823 S. Memorial Drive, 5:45 a.m., Nov. 3: employee assaulted at Harvey’s The Breakfast Place; case inactive.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 6 p.m., Nov. 1: woman strangled by boyfriend at residence; case active.