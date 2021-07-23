A break-in that led to the theft of $2,900 worth of mechanical equipment is being investigated by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
An incident report said that deputies responded to a farm facility at the 5200 block of Roundtree Road in Ayden at 10:48 a.m. on Thursday. An investigation determined that a shop building had been broken into and a number of tools and vehicle parts had been stolen.
Among the items taken were a Snap On computer valued at $500 and truck parts valued at $900.
The report said that a possible suspect had been identified. The sheriff’s office said information may be released as the case is being investigated.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 9:22 a.m., July 21: break-in at residence. Sodas valued at $5 stolen; case active.
- 1500 block Bunch Lane, Greenville, 8:34 a.m., July 22: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
1900 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 7:03 p.m., July 21: women assaulted with motor vehicle by acquaintance. No injuries; case active.
- 1500 block David Drive, Greenville, 8:22 p.m., July 21: man assaulted near convenience store. Minor injury sustained; case closed, leads exhausted.
1441 Old River Road, Greenville, 7:03 p.m., July 22: woman threatened by unknown person at 427 Convenient Mart; case active.
- 100 block Richard Lee Drive, Greenville, 9:42 p.m., July 22: woman threatened by child at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3140 Evans St., 3:37 p.m., July 21: Wi-Fi device valued at $269 shoplifted from Best Buy. Device recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2500 S. Memorial Drive, 9:25 a.m., July 22: merchandise valued at $200 stolen at Family Dollar. Merchandise recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1300 block East 14th Street, 10:48 p.m., July 22: break-in at residence. Television, underwear valued at $140 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block West Berkshire Road, 4:40 p.m., July 21: man assaulted by known person at residence. Minor injuries; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 11:29 p.m., July 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Minor injuries; case closed by arrest.