A traffic violation led to the Thursday morning arrest of a Greenville man on firearms and drug charges, according to a report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy was patrolling the Grimesland area and observed the traffic violation at 10:48 a.m. The vehicle was stopped on Grimesland Bridge Road near Poker House Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
During the stop, deputies discovered that passenger Wynton Marcellus McGhee, 25, of Greenville was in possession of a concealed firearm. McGhee is a convicted felon.
McGhee was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where 12 tabs of Ecstasy/MDMA, a Schedule 1 controlled substance, were found on his person.
Additional charges were added for possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of controlled substance on jail premises, the news release said.
McGhee was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 1 a.m. Oct. 11: firearm and cash valued at a total of $450 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 9: political sign valued at $20 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 5:09 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 1600 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 5 p.m. Oct. 9-12:51 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 2000 block Briley Road, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 9: woman assaulted by spouse with motor vehicle; case active.
- 3800 block South Glenwood Lane, Farmville, 10:11 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Wimbeldon Drive, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9-5:44 p.m. Oct. 10: computer and hard drive valued at a total of $2,250 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:02 p.m. Oct. 10: household goods valued at $540 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3040 Evans St., 6:40 p.m. Oct. 11: Blu-ray player valued at $180 stolen from Target; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 10: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1400 block East Fourth Street, 1:15-3:30 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.