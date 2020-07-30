Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies initiated the stop on N.C. 33 East near Grimesland after observing a vehicle violation. The deputies discovered two firearms and 1.8 grams of marijuana, the release said.
Both of the firearms were semi-automatic handguns. One had been reported stolen from Rocky Mount, the release said.
Jaquan Maliak Taylor, 18, of Washington, who is currently on active probation, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce.
Daymond Elgin Spruill, 18, of Washington was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce.
Taylor was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held with no bond. Spruill was booked into the detention center and was released on a $15,000 secured bond.
The case remains under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block East Littlefield Drive, Ayden, 10 a.m. July 28: money, wallet, debit card and drugs valued at a total of $310 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block Canterbury Court, Greenville, 3 p.m. July 27-3:09 p.m. July 28: bicycles valued at $120 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Moore Street, Simpson, 5:55 p.m. July 28: TV and laptop valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Langley Drive, Grimesland, midnight July 7-7:08 p.m. July 28: change valued at $150 stolen; case closed.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
200 block S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 5:22 a.m. July 27: firearm, ammunition, two hunting knives, checkbook, Adderall and smart watch valued at a total of $751 stolen, ammunition, one hunting knife and checkbook recovered; case ongoing.
2800 block South Memorial Drive, 7:40 a.m. July 27-7:16 a.m. July 28: Nintendo Switch and firearm valued at $733 stolen; case ongoing.
- 600 block South Memorial Drive, 2:08 a.m. July 28: vehicle broken into, food and phone valued at a total of $320 stolen; case ongoing.
Assaults
1500 block Bridle Circle, noon July 27: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 9:50 p.m. July 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 10:33 p.m. July 27: woman assaulted; case inactive.
3300 block Moseley Drive, 11:07 p.m. July 27: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block Franklin Drive, 2:26 a.m. July 29: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 300 block Paige Drive, 7:26 p.m. July 23: man assaulted, phone damaged; case ongoing.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 9:07 p.m. July 23: woman assaulted; case ongoing.
- 1100 block Grovemont Drive, 4:30 p.m. July 24: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 4:48 p.m. July 24: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1100 block West Third Street, 6:38 p.m. July 24: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 9:40 p.m. July 24: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person; case cleared by arrest.
1800 block West Conley Street, 6:20 p.m. July 25: man assaulted; case inactive.
500 block Davenport Street, 9 p.m. July 25-5:44 p.m. July 26: woman assaulted by neighbor; case inactive.
- 1200 block East Fire Tower Road, 10:02 p.m. July 25: man assaulted by known person; case ongoing.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 1:50 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted by known person, echo dot and charger valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Kennedy Circle, 3:37 a.m. July 26: man assaulted with blunt object; case inactive.
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 7:33 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1800 block Mcclellan Street, 7:35 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 100 block Mosby Circle, 4:30 p.m. July 26: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 4:16 p.m. July 26: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 1700 block South Green Street, 11:58 p.m. July 26: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 1:45 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted by known person breaking into home with intent to terrorize or injure; TV, bedroom door and nightstand sustained $1,000 damage; case inactive.