Two men were arrested in Pitt County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of cocaine and a search of a residence.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said that Aveon Collins-Smith and Akyree Collins-Smith were stopped on May 13 by detectives with the office's special operations unit. Akyree Collins-Smith was found to be in possession of cocaine during the stop.
The sheriff's office then obtained a search warrant for a residence on Ernest Loftin Road in Ayden. Searchers located and seized MDMA (ecstasy), Oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Akyree Collins-Smith was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Aveon Collins-Smith with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance; maintain dwelling for the sale of controlled substance; simple possession of schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both were booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and later posted bond.
Aveon Collins-Smith was previously convicted of possession of schedule VI controlled substance in April 2018. Akyree Collins-Smith has previous gun charges dating back to November 2015 and was convicted of discharging a weapon into occupied property in October 2017.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
2900 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, midnight April 4-midnight May 12: Internet fraud in the amount of $270 reported; case active.
6100 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 12-12:30 p.m. May 15: cattle gate valued at $75 stolen from residence; case active.
1600 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. April 28-2 p.m. May 13: identity fraud reported; case active.
Assaults
600 block Jean Court, Greenville, 10:20 a.m. May 16: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.
600 block Cemetery Road, Bethel, 9:38 p.m. May 16: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
120 S. Skinner St., 8 p.m. May 13: push mower valued at $350 stolen from Project Anna Inc; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6- 6:56 p.m. May 15: vehicle broken into in Walmart parking lot. Tools valued at $300 stolen; case active.
1201 Portertown Road, 1:52- 1:55 a.m. May 16: wallet containing $500, identification documents stolen from Sheetz. Suspect vehicle identified as a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan; case active.
Assaults
100 block Brownlea Drive, 8- 9 p.m. May 13: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
3200 block East 10th Street, 9:57 a.m. May 16: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.