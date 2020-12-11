The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Chocowinity man on drug charges after finding heroin in his possession, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit initiated a traffic stop on Jefferson Street in Greenville on Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.
Officers located heroin and arrested Frank Douglas Brinton, the release said. He was charged with possession of heroin and released after posting $10,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Jake Lane, Greenville, 2-8:30 a.m. Dec. 4: firearm valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 2400 block Hunterchase Lane, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3-7:46 a.m. Dec. 4: pistol valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Wallace Lane, Greenville, midnight-7:35 a.m. Dec. 4: firearm and accessories valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2400 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 11:47 a.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 5400 block Oakley Road, Robersonville, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 600 block Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 1700 block Ashley Drive, Greenville, 4 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 1800 block Fred Drive, Greenville, 5:31 a.m. Dec. 5: sibling points rifle at brother; case cleared.
- 3200 block Crisp Street, Falkland, 3:36 p.m. Dec. 9: woman assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 400 block Wyatt Street, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 9: woman assaulted by friend, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 900 block Ward Street, 10:52 a.m. Dec. 9: man assaulted with handgun, suffered major injury; investigation ongoing.
- 1800 block Battle Drive, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 4: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 3: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1200 block North Memorial Drive, 5:28 p.m. Dec. 3: man suffers minor injury in assault with knife or cutting instrument; case cleared by arrest.
- 2300 block Sweet Bay Drive, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 5: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 5: man suffers severe laceration after girlfriend stabs him in the arm; case cleared by arrest.
- 511 Cotanche St., 11:45 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted at Stilllife; case inactive.
- 1800 block Kennedy Circle, 2 p.m. Dec. 6: female acquaintance cut man’s face with a box cutter causing severe laceration; investigation ongoing.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Kennedy Circle, 7-9:24 p.m. Dec. 8: PS5, boots, children’s toy and hats valued at a total of $890 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 8: wallet and cash valued at a total of $130 stolen; case inactive.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 2:20 p.m. Dec. 3: bag of flour and laundry detergent valued at a total of $15 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 1000 block East 10th Street, 9 p.m. Dec. 4-12:29 p.m. Dec. 5: MacBook pro, iPad and Nintendo switch charger valued together at $2,620 stolen; case inactive.
- 1400 block Westpark Drive, 11 p.m. Dec. 4-2:06 p.m. Dec. 5: firearms valued at $557 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Placid Way, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 5: electric scooter valued at $420 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:21 p.m. Dec. 5: suitcase, shoes and household goods valued at a total of $630 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 5: vehicle valued at $20,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3400 block Evans Street, midnight-6:54 a.m. Dec. 6: Apple watch, cash, pajamas and printer ink valued at a total of $935 stolen; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6: firearm, jewelry and TV valued at $1,380 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6: smart phone valued at $100 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:35 p.m. Dec. 6: merchandise valued at $540 stolen from Belk; case cleared by citation.