The Greenville Police Department found five kilograms of heroin during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Officers stopped 40-year-old Eric Martinez of Texas at 9:30 a.m. for speeding on Greenville Boulevard near North Memorial Drive. During the stop, they notice a crystal meth pipe in plain view.
Upon a further search, they discovered five kilograms of heroin worth more than $500,000. Methamphetamine was found in Martinez’s pockets.
Martinez was charged with multiple heroin trafficking violations. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $4.5 million bond.
GREENVILLE
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:42 p.m. June 23: beauty and clothing merchandise valued at $263.47 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:05 p.m. June 23: various items valued at $41.40 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Airport Road, 11:47 a.m. June 24: diesel fuel valued at $345 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:38 p.m. June 24: vehicle broken into, guns valued at a total of $1,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1800 block East Arlington Boulevard, 6:42-7:14 p.m. June 24: toothbrushes and toothpaste valued at $34.78 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 4:56 p.m. June 22: clothes, cash and medication valued at a total of $590 stolen; case ongoing.
200 block Glenwood Avenue, 1 a.m. June 24: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 205 S. Memorial Drive, 8:04 p.m. June 22: woman assaulted by pointing handgun at Five Points Food Mart; case ongoing.
- 100 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 11:55 a.m. June 23: man assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Hines Drive, Ayden, 1:40 p.m. June 24: TV valued at $100 stolen; case unfounded.
- 3900 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 10 p.m. June 24: vehicle valued at $25,000 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 11:30 p.m. June 17- 3:18 p.m. June 23: necklace and charm valued at $5 stolen from Marks Food Mart; case active.
Assaults
- 2700 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 9:08 a.m. June 24: two employees of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office assaulted with motor vehicle; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Blake Street, Washington, 7:45 p.m. June 23: woman assaulted by ex-spouse; case active.
- 3700 block James Street, Bethel, 3:50 a.m. June 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Harold Street, Washington, 4:34 p.m. June 23: woman assaulted by strangulation; case active.