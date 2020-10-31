A Rocky Mount man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a Wednesday evening traffic stop by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the community patrol division and detectives with the special operations unit encountered a Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 29-year-old Rahkiya Tashuan Davis of Rocky Mount. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana and, upon further investigation, they discovered two concealed handguns, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Davis was arrested for possession of cocaine, possess with intent to sell deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was released on a $50,000 secured bond.
A passenger in the vehicle, Debora Nelson, 37, of Rocky Mount was arrested for outstanding criminal processes. Nelson was charged with two counts of larceny by employee and failure to pay fine. She was released on a $5,290 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 1:27 p.m. Oct. 29: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 S. Memorial Drive, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 28: soap and candles valued at a total of $22 stolen from Roses, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 28: Apple Watch valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.