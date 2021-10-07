Several bystanders helped police capture a man suspected of crashing a hijacked delivery truck into a building then trying to seize an SUV that also was struck during the incident.
The drama played out on Memorial Drive near Stantonsburg Road about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Greenville Police Department. The driver of a FedEx delivery truck was headed south on Memorial Drive toward the intersection.
The driver told police he was in the center lane and attempting to merge into traffic when the man approached the side of the vehicle and began shaking the door.
The driver, fearing for his safety, exited the vehicle and left the scene. He was not harmed, the department reported.
The truck-jacker drove away, crossing the intersection of Stantonsburg Road into the northbound lanes, according to police. He then struck the SUV, which was stopped in traffic with a mother and her 9-year-old son inside.
The truck crossed back over the median and the driver lost control, veering across the southbound lanes and over the curb. He drove through a utility box on the sidewalk and a copse of trees in front of CVS pharmacy, 700 S. Memorial, across from Cookout.
The truck then went through a wire fence and struck a brick wall at the neighboring Taylor Warehousing building.
The man exited the FedEx truck and ran back toward the SUV, police said. He assaulted the child who was in the back seat and attempted to remove the boy from the car.
Several bystanders intervened and were able to distract the man and keep him away from the child, police said. Officers arrived moments later and took the man into custody.
“We relied heavily on witness accounts and surveillance videos to piece together everything that happened,” said Kristen Hunter, the department's public information officer. “The mother and child have been taken to Vidant where, fortunately, it appears they have non-life threatening injuries. The suspect involved in this was not injured as far as we can tell but he was taken to Vidant for a mental evaluation.”
The suspect, was later identified as 31-year-old Dequan Boone of Greenville. Boone will be charged with the following upon his release from the hospital: felony hit and run injury, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, attempted second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Additional traffic charges may be forthcoming upon further investigation, the police department said.
The truck was traveling fast enough that it left a large hole in the brick wall of the warehouse building, said Anthony Simmons, a contractor surveying the damage. He said estimated repairs to the load-bearing wall would cost up to $30,000.
"That was 12-inch block and brick,” Simmons said.