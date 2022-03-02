A wreck that killed one man and seriously injured another in a residential area in Grimesland was a single-vehicle wreck caused by impaired and careless driving, a state trooper said Tuesday.
A report gathered from court documents and published on reflector.com on Monday and in Tuesday’s Daily Reflector indicated two vehicles were involved in the Feb. 23 crash.
Trooper Noah Miles clarified that only one vehicle was involved, a Jeep station wagon driven by Michael Jerome Wiggins, 22, of 216 S. Grimesland Bridge Road.
Miles said the car overturned while Wiggins was doing a burnout in the early morning hours on Silberado Drive near Bryant Street. Miles said the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 45 mph and that two passengers were ejected from the car.
Miles said that Anthony Lewis Jr. was likely killed on impact. He said Wiggins sustained minor abrasions. The third man suffered injuries including a broken pelvis, broken arm, fractured lumbar vertebrae and damage to internal organs. Miles said he is alive and conscious.
Wiggins was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, reckless driving — wanton disregard and felony serious injury by vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on April 17.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 6500 block N.C. 43 North, Fountain, 12:06 p.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
- 2100 block Pactolus Highway, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted by stranger at Family Dollar; case active.
- 1300 block Grace Street, 5:28 p.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted but unknown offender; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3100 block Macgregor Downs Road, midnight-6:18 p.m. Feb. 27: electronics valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 5000 block of Tori Lane, Washington, N.C., 3:14 p.m. Feb. 27: offender damaged the front door lock of home and stole medication valued at $200; case active.
- 856 Ashbury Lane, 9:59 a.m. Feb. 25: air conditioning unit valued at $2,500 stolen from Century Complete; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recenlty with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling pointe Dr., Winterville, 5:33 a.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted girlfriend at residence; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:35 p.m. Feb. 26: LED lights and chargers valued at $19.86 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block West Arlington Boulevard, 3 p.m. Feb. 26: attempted break-in reported; case inactive.
- 410 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 26: break-in reported; case cleared by arrest.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-12:37 p.m. Feb. 25: alcohol valued at $65.37 stolen from Sheetz; case under further investigation.
- 100 block Woodhaven Road, 2 a.m. Feb. 20- 4:43 p.m. Feb. 25: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.