A motorist’s failure to reduce speed resulted in a U.S. 264 wreck that injured a moped driver, but a crash report said that the moped driver should not have been operating his vehicle on the highway.
The report from the State Highway Patrol said that at 4:01 p.m. Thursday an eastbound passenger car driven by Brandon Williams of Kenly rear-ended a moped operated by Jerome Hufford of Greenville near the N.C. 33 East ramp. Williams was estimated to be traveling at the posted speed limit of 70 mph. Hufford was estimated to be driving at 35 mph.
Williams car traveled 353 feet after the impact and the moped traveled 480 before both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The wreck shut down part of U.S. 264 near N.C. 33 for upwards of an hour.
The trooper’s report said that Williams’ failure to reduce speed was the contributing factor in the wreck. A narrative in the report stated that Hufford’s operation of a moped on a controlled access highway was the other contributing circumstance that led to the wreck.
Hufford suffered obvious injuries and was transported by Pitt County EMS to Vidant Medical Center the report said. His current status was unavailable.
Williams sustained possible injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed according to Pitt County court records and the crash report.
No charges appeared to be forthcoming against Hufford.