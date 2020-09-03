BEAR GRASS — A driver who hit and killed a Martin County man remained a large on Thursday, five days after a hit and run, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Brandon Hines, 41, of 1606 Cowin Road, was killed early Sunday morning as he was walking on Bear Grass Road, less than a mile south of the community.
Trooper Brian Allen responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. and located Hines in the roadway. He reported a passerby initially found the body.
Allen’s report says Hines was walking north in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south. The driver then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this incident is encouraged to contact the patrol’s Troop A office at 752-6118 or the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 789-4500.