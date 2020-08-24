The State Highway Patrol on Monday reported it is searching for a suspected impaired driver pursued by a trooper involved in a fatal wreck early Saturday.
The wreck occurred at 12:53 a.m. when the trooper was attempting to overtake the driver on Smithtown Road east of Grimesland, the patrol reported in a news release. It resulted in the death of an East Carolina University student who was interning with the patrol.
Trooper Omar Romero, a two-year veteran stationed in Greenville, lost control in a curve. The vehicle traveled off of the roadway onto the shoulder, striking a utility pole and two large trees.
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a passenger. He died at the scene.
Higgins was a senior at East Carolina University participating in the patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice, the patrol reported.
Romero was transported to Vidant Medical Center. His injuries were not life threatening, the patrol reported.
The patrol’s internal affairs unit and reconstruction unit are completing internal and criminal investigations, which the agency said is protocol anytime a trooper is involved in a fatal collision.
Public information officer Sgt. Michael Baker said that as of Monday afternoon, the driver they were pursuing still was being sought.
Baker said the patrol is conferring with the district attorney’s office and once the investigation is completed, charges may be brought. None have yet been filed.
Romero has been placed on administrative duty for an unspecified amount of time, Baker said.
The incident likely will result in an examination of the patrol’s internship program, he said.
“Anytime we have an event such as this occur, we definitely review our practices in relation to how we conduct our internship program or how we conduct any type of policies and procedures that would govern this type of situation,” Baker said. “But as far as any changes, I do not know.”
Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, called the incident “tragic.”
“Our college interns are a part of the patrol family, and we are in mourning as we have lost one of our own beloved members,” McNeill said. “I extend my sincerest condolences to the Higgins family, to the faculty and students of East Carolina University and to anyone who had the privileged opportunity to know Michael.”