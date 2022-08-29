...PATCHY DENSE FOG FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE...
Patchy fog, with visibility one quarter mile or less at times,
has developed along and north of US Hwy 264, including the
locations around the City of Greenville, early this morning.
Motorists should use extra caution and be prepared for sudden
reductions in visibility during their morning commute.
Fog is expected to dissipate by mid- morning.
Two people have been arrested a shooting death that occurred Friday in a mobile home park northwest of Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road. Deputies were called to a shooting there at Van Ness and Lombard avenues.
The agency on Monday identified the victim in the shooting as 19-year-old Dontrell Powell of Greenville. He was dead when deputies arrived on the scene.
During the investigation a 17-year-old was identified and determined to be a participant in the crime, Monday's news release said. Deputies located, charged and placed the youth into juvenile custody on Saturday.
Detectives identified a second suspect, Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, of Greenville. Turner came to the investigation’s office on Sunday to meet with detectives, he release said.
He was taken into custody and charged with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.
Powell's address is 1574 Van Ness Ave., not far from the shooting scene. Turner's address is 1620 Sandstone Court, about three miles east off of Old River Road.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may be forthcoming, the release said.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying anyone that was known to have been in the area at the time of the homicide.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Peele at 252-902-2120 or 252-830-4141.
Information also can be submitted through Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or at www.crimestopper.org. CrimeStoppers caller can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.