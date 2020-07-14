The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on Sunday in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins.
Deputies arrested Dillon Bullock, 23, of Greenville and Jessica Hurst, 29, of Washington.
A resident reported three people were breaking into multiple vehicles at 5:45 a.m. on Mercury Drive in Eastern Pines.
The suspects attempted to flee in a white Chevy Trailblazer, reportedly attempting to strike a resident with the vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Two deputies in the area attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, leading them on a short chase, the release said.
The suspects abandoned the vehicle on King George Road and fled on foot. Bullock and Hurst were taken into custody, while deputies are still searching for the third suspect.
Bullock was charged with attempted murder, nine counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor larceny. He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
Hurst was charged with 10 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $550,000 bond.
The third suspect, a black male has not been located. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the third suspect is urged to call Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block Adams Boulevard, 3-11 a.m. July 10: vehicle broken into, money, knife, lighter, wallet, licenses, debit and credits cards valued at a total of $70 stolen; case ongoing.
- 300 block Ford Street, 6:42 p.m. July 10: cellphone valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case cleared.
- 200 block South Elm Street, 8 p.m. July 10-3:09 p.m. July 12: two bikes valued at a total of $300 stolen; case inactive.
600 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 11 a.m.-4:56 p.m. July 11: purse, key, airpods and wallet valued at a total of $830 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1000 block West Fourth Street, 9:20 p.m. July 10: man assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Haven Drive, 2:30 p.m. July 11: woman assaulted by neighbor with blunt object causing major injury; case ongoing.
- 1500 block Joel Drive, 6 p.m. July 11: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 100 block Howard Circle, 11:30 p.m. July 11-9:43 a.m. July 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 900 block Moye Boulevard, 11:50 p.m. July 12: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.