The Greenville Police Department charged a juvenile Wednesday in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at the Baymont Inn, the second juvenile charged in two days with murder.
On'Teds Je'Ray Harris, 17, of Greenville was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 10 a.m. on Sunday in the doorway of a motel room at the Baymont Inn, at 3439 S. Memorial Drive.
He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the department said in a news release.
A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday night for an open count of murder and is currently at the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Greenville.
The suspect's name and further details were not released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday charged another juvenile with an open count of murder after a 13-year-old was was shot on Tuesday.
The office responded to a residence at 3928 Cobb Dail Road about 2 p.m. Elijah Lonnell Williams, 13, was shot with a shotgun and later died of his injuries at Vidant Medical Center.
Other juveniles were also referred with charges related to the murder, as well as to other crimes.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available. Due to the ages of those involved names will not be released.