ROCKY MOUNT — A woman and a man were shot and killed in a vehicle with two toddlers inside early Thursday in a parking lot in the northern part of the city, police said.

Rocky Mount Chief Robert Hassell said that Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were killed and two toddlers were found inside the vehicle when employees of Barnhill Contracting showed up to work about 6:15 a.m. at their offices off North Wesleyan Boulevard.