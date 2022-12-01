ROCKY MOUNT — A woman and a man were shot and killed in a vehicle with two toddlers inside early Thursday in a parking lot in the northern part of the city, police said.
Rocky Mount Chief Robert Hassell said that Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were killed and two toddlers were found inside the vehicle when employees of Barnhill Contracting showed up to work about 6:15 a.m. at their offices off North Wesleyan Boulevard.
Hassell said due to extremely cold temperatures the children were transported to Nash UNC Health Care for evaluation. Families of the children were with them and they were doing well, he said.
"Of course, with any kind of situation like this, two members of our community have lost their lives," Hassell said. "Please keep the family members in your prayers."
Hassell said about noon Thursday that the department's homicide teams, major crime teams and crime scene technicians were processing the scene. Regarding the progress of the probe, Hassell said, "It is unfolding as we speak."
He said what happened appears to have been an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
Hassell said Barnhill employees arrived to work about 6 a.m. or 6:15 a.m. at the location, which is in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. At least one employee discovered the vehicle with two people inside and with apparent gunshot wounds.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.