Two people were shot at the Greenville Mall on Black Friday, shutting down stores on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
The Greenville Police Department said about 6:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The two men were shot inside the mall near American Eagle, which is located near the food court.
“It is a shame that shoppers can’t go out without this type of event happening,” Greenville Police Maj. David Bowen said.
No arrests had been reported Friday night. Bowen said it’s believed the shooter had already left the scene when police arrived.
Preliminary information suggested a dispute led to the shooting, Bowen said.
“This was not a random act,” he said. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall and fortunately no one else was injured.”
He provided no additional information about the suspect or suspects or about the injuries to the victims, who were transported to ECU Health Medical Center.
“We have no reports of any employees (or other mall patrons) injured during the incident. We did receive some phone calls from people hiding in storage areas that we did escort from the mall,” Bowen said.
While he said numerous shoppers were leaving the mall as police arrived, that did not interfere with police working to locate the victims.
Some 15 to 20 Greenville officers initially responded to the scene, along with officers from East Carolina University’s Police Department, who helped clear people from the businesses and parking area.
Businesses and mall management are cooperating with investigators, who were interviewing witnesses and were working to obtain surveillance video Friday night, Bowen said.
Bowen said he did not know when the mall would reopen. Attempts to reach mall management Friday night were unsuccessful.