mall shooting

Greenville police investigators interviewed witnesses to a Friday night shooting at the Greenville Mall that left two men injured.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Two people were shot at the Greenville Mall on Black Friday, shutting down stores on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

The Greenville Police Department said about 6:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The two men were shot inside the mall near American Eagle, which is located near the food court.


