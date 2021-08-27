A Greenville salon and beauty shop reported having more than $5,000 worth of merchandise stolen, according to police.
An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said that just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Ulta Beauty store at 3120 Evans St. reported the theft. The stolen merchandise consisted of “various fragrance items” valued at $5,451.
On Aug. 14, the same store reported to Greenville police that perfumes valued at $3,582 had been stolen.
Both cases remain under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases reported the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 701 Moye Blvd., 7:31 p.m., Aug. 26: sunglasses valued at $14.99, alcohol and snacks valued at $5.98, stolen from Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 900 block Douglas Avenue, 5:37 p.m., Aug. 26: woman assaulted by adult child at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Oxbow Lane, Greenville, 1:31 p.m., Aug. 26: $2,300 stolen from CashApp card; case active.
- 400 block Vail Drive, Greenville, 1:52 p.m., Aug. 26: break-in at residence. $2,000 cash stolen; case active.
- 4300 N.C. 11 Ramp, Winterville, 7 a.m., Aug. 26: disabled vehicle ransacked on roadside. Spare tire, jumper cables valued at $60, anxiety medication, wallet and fanny pack valued at $50 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4000 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 2:40 p.m., Aug. 26: woman assaulted by known person at farm; apparent minor injuries sustained; case active.
- 1300 block Grace Street at David Drive, Greenville, 11:14 p.m., Aug. 26: woman held a gunpoint at residence; case cleared.