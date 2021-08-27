A Greenville salon and beauty shop reported having more than $5,000 worth of merchandise stolen, according to police.

An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said that just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Ulta Beauty store at 3120 Evans St. reported the theft. The stolen merchandise consisted of “various fragrance items” valued at $5,451.

On Aug. 14, the same store reported to Greenville police that perfumes valued at $3,582 had been stolen.

Both cases remain under investigation.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases reported the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 701 Moye Blvd., 7:31 p.m., Aug. 26: sunglasses valued at $14.99, alcohol and snacks valued at $5.98, stolen from Sheetz; case closed by arrest.


Assaults

  • 900 block Douglas Avenue, 5:37 p.m., Aug. 26: woman assaulted by adult child at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 3300 block Oxbow Lane, Greenville, 1:31 p.m., Aug. 26: $2,300 stolen from CashApp card; case active.
  • 400 block Vail Drive, Greenville, 1:52 p.m., Aug. 26: break-in at residence. $2,000 cash stolen; case active.
  • 4300 N.C. 11 Ramp, Winterville, 7 a.m., Aug. 26: disabled vehicle ransacked on roadside. Spare tire, jumper cables valued at $60, anxiety medication, wallet and fanny pack valued at $50 stolen; case active.

Assaults

  • 4000 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 2:40 p.m., Aug. 26: woman assaulted by known person at farm; apparent minor injuries sustained; case active.
  • 1300 block Grace Street at David Drive, Greenville, 11:14 p.m., Aug. 26: woman held a gunpoint at residence; case cleared.

