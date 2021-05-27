Deputies found heroin and cocaine and arrested a Grimesland man early Wednesday after he fell asleep at the wheel north of Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Officer reported.
The arrest was made just about 2 a.m. on Memorial Drive, a news release said. A deputy on routine patrol happened upon a vehicle stopped in the roadway at the intersection of Staton Road.
The vehicle sat through a green light with its back up lights illuminated, the release said. The deputy activated his blue lights and approached the vehicle to check on the driver.
The driver initially was unresponsive, the release said. Once alert, he was identified as David Eugene Richardson, 41. During a search of the vehicle, two small bags of a powder substance were seized. One substance was identified as heroin and the other as cocaine.
Richardson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 secured bond.