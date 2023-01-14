George Wesley Tyson, 35

Tyson

 Contributed photo

A Greenville man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month.

A news release from the Greenville Police Department said George Wesley Tyson III, 35, was arrested in Kinston by that city's police department shortly after midnight on Saturday.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.