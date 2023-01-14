...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Greenville man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department said George Wesley Tyson III, 35, was arrested in Kinston by that city's police department shortly after midnight on Saturday.
The release said Kinston police received tips that Tyson was in the city. He has since been moved to the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
Tyson is a suspect in the stabbing death of Broderick Harris, 34, who was taken to ECU Health Medical Center on Jan. 6. He died from his wounds at the hospital. It is believed Harris and Tyson were involved in a dispute in the 1300 block of Ward Street when the stabbing occurred.
Tyson has prior arrests including possession of a firearm by a felon, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury of an officer on duty and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Previous story:
Greenville police have released the name and photo of the suspect wanted in a fatal Jan. 6 stabbing.
A news release Friday said that officers are seeking George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of 1209 W. Third St., Greenville, for a murder charge in the stabbing of Broderick Harris, 34.
Officers located Harris at ECU Health Medical Center after he was dropped off with stab wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Detectives determined that Harris likely was stabbed during a dispute in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville. Tyson was “quickly” developed as a suspect in the case, the release said.
The release added that Tyson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dawson at 329-4300 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.