A handgun was discovered at Farmville Central High School on Tuesday after a social media post triggered a lockdown and search at the school, authorities reported, and an 18-year-old has been arrested.
The school was placed on a modified lockdown about 12:15 p.m. following the discovery of a social media post that was interpreted as a potential threat, a release from the school system said.
An investigation initiated and conducted by the Farmville Police Department and schools system security produced additional information about a weapon possibly being present on the high school campus, the release said.
Following a brief search, the weapon was discovered and confiscated by law enforcement officers without incident, the release said. It did not detail what type of weapon was located or say if a student or students were connected to the weapon.
The Farmville Police Department, which supplies resource officers at the school and dispatched additional officers, reported separately that a handgun was located in the possession of an 18-year-old student. It did not identify the student. The student is now in custody and charges are forthcoming, a post from the department said.
This investigation is still active and additional charges are possible.
“We are appreciative of the observant and diligent actions of FPD and school administrators, who followed protocols to help ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the schools system release said.