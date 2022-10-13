A juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at an apartment off of Hooker Road, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The 15-year-old suspect was spotted by patrol officers running from the area of Larkin Lane toward Toby Circle after the shooting on Wednesday night, a department news release issued Thursday.
Morris Carlo Bowser Jr., 32, had been found by first responders dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane.
The release said that patrol officers attempted to make contact with the boy as he ran. The officers pursued him on foot and after a brief chase he was detained and transported to GPD for questioning.
The teen was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and placed in secure custody, the release said.
The case is still active and additional arrests could be made, the release said.
Previous story
The incident is the sixth homicide in Pitt County since Aug. 23, including four in the Greenville, one north of town and one in the Clark's Neck area near Washington, N.C.