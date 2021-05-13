A Rocky Mount man is now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a community activist more than a month ago.
Michael Edward Palmer, 42, is charged with first-degree murder of Johnny Cunningham, 60, and Palmer is jailed without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, District Court records in Tarboro said on Thursday.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted a call for public assistance on social media to help locate Palmer.
A subsequent posting said Palmer had been taken into custody without incident. The post expressed appreciation to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Cunningham, in addition to having long been an activist, frequently spoke during the public input phase of Rocky Mount City Council regular meetings.
Edgecombe County deputies the morning of April 8 went to conduct a welfare check at Cunningham’s residence in the 3000 block of Old Battleboro Road, which is northeast of the city.
Cunningham’s body was found next to his truck in his driveway.
The District Court records listed the date of the alleged offense as April 7.
State law specifies first-degree murder as a killing carried out with a prior thought or prior plan. A conviction on a charge of first-degree murder can carry a sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty.
A check of State Public Safety records shows a man with the same date of birth as Palmer having a history of convictions, mostly in Nash County, although not in roughly a dozen years.
The records show convictions in Nash County:
• In 2008 for delivering/selling illegal drugs, possession of illegal drugs, unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance and larceny.
• In 2003 for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
• In 2000 for breaking and entering vehicles and larceny.
• In 1999 for possession of illegal drugs.
The records also show a conviction in 1999 in Granville County for attempted breaking and entering of vehicles.
The posting by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said Palmer had listed an address in the 100 block of Burnette Street, which is in Southeast Rocky Mount.
