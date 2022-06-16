An 18-year-old has been arrested in a Wednesday shooting that killed another teen in the Kearney Park neighborhood, the Greenville Police Department announced Thursday.
Carlos Cox was arrested shortly after at 8 p.m. shooting when officers stopped a vehicle that matched a description of one involved in the incident in the area of Davenport Street, a news release said.
Cox was taken into police custody for questioning and was subsequently charged with an open count of murder.
The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle, police reported Wednesday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival, they found 17-year-old Idn Arrington with apparent gunshot wounds, a news release said. Arrington succumbed to his injuries inside a residence and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting appears to have been a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Kearney Park is located off of Howell Street near South Greenville Elementary School. Davenport Street is a block north of the 10th Street connector.
