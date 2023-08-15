...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT
FOR GREENE...NORTHERN LENOIR...PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN
BEAUFORT COUNTIES...
At 611 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Scotland Neck to near Tarboro to 7 miles east of
Wilson, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden,
Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell
Arthur, Robersonville, House, Shelmerdine, Pactolus, Calico, Black
Jack and Bruce.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
651 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mainland Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
