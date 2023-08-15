Kyrell Nyshaun Harper, 20

Harper

 Contributed photo

A passenger in a vehicle that fled a State Highway Patrol trooper on Sunday is dead, and the vehicle's driver was charged with his death, the agency reported.

The trooper at 1:54 p.m. Sunday clocked a vehicle traveling east on I-587 at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone near the exit to Mozingo Road, an SHP spokesman said via email on Tuesday.


  