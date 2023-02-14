Two people were injured in a shooting at the New York Grocery on Old River Road, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release that two people were hit by gunfire during the shooting, which took place Saturday evening at the Greenville convenience store, 2956 Old River Road.
An earlier incident report released by the agency said that one person was injured. The Tuesday release clarified the number of victims.
The release said the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that no further information is available at this time.
Previous story:
Reports show a man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store northwest of Greenville on Saturday.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place about 7:45 p.m. at New York Grocery, 2596 Old River Road, which is off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and north of the Tar River.
A narrative contained in the report said deputies responded to the shooting to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center.
The incident report said the shooting is gang-related. It is unclear how.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
A white Toyota Sequoia valued at $10,000 was listed as damaged during the shooting.