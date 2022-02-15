A 67-year-old Greenville man was killed Friday while trying to cross Evans Street toward the Family Dollar at Howell Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The department said Tuesday that the collision occurred about 7:20 p.m.
Frankie Lee Lane of 1619 S. Pitt St. was crossing Evans from west to east and had reached the northbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 gray Jeep Compass driven by Emma Black, 21, of Concord.
Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department said that conditions were dark at the time Lane was hit. They said that there is no crosswalk or traffic signals at that intersection. Black's speed was not known on Tuesday, but the department said she did stop her vehicle following the incident.
Black did not see Lane according to the department. She has not been charged. The department said that vehicular traffic had right of way.
The department said it will work with city engineers to assess lighting and other factors in the area that could have contributed to the collision.
It asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or contact A.S. Samuel of the traffic safety unit at 414-0709.
Previous story:
A 67-year-old Greenville man was killed Friday while trying to cross Evans Street toward the Family Dollar at Howell Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The department issued a news release about the incident Tuesday morning seeking information about the crash. It said the incident occurred about 7 p.m.
Frankie Lee Lanes was crossing Evans from west to east and had reached the northbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 gray Jeep Compass driven by Emma Black, 21, of Concord.
Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The release provided no further details about the crash.
It asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or contact A.S. Samuel of the traffic safety unit at 414-0709.