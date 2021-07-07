This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**ELSA WILL IMPACT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY
NIGHT**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Beaufort, Coastal
Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland
Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin,
Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island,
Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West
Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 600 miles southwest of Buxton NC or about 520 miles
southwest of Morehead City NC
- 29.9N 83.6W
- Storm Intensity 65 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Florida late this morning and
is forecast to lift northeast passing just to the west of eastern
North Carolina as a Tropical Depression tomorrow into tomorrow evening.
Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms from this system will
overspread the area tomorrow and continue through tomorrow evening
producing 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with a threat of localized
flooding.
Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible tomorrow into tomorrow
night, which could lead to locally enhanced damage.
Tropical storm force winds, in the form of wind gusts, are possible
tomorrow and tomorrow evening across eastern North Carolina. This
could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages.
Minor storm surge flooding up to 2 feet above ground will be possible
late tomorrow into tomorrow night along sound-side locations of the
Outer Banks, mainly north of Cape Hatteras.
The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will develop
along area beaches tomorrow.
Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and
seas building to 7 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for
mariners.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts
across sound-side locations of the Outer Banks north of Cape
Hatteras. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along
immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas
farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.
- Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread
with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where
surge water covers the road.
- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly
in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.
- Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks,
and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous surf conditions and the high risk for rip currents will
continue for area beaches through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.