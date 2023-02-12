A Vance County man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years for robbing a BB&T in the Medical District and another bank in Raleigh in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

Stanley Kearney Jr., 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Feb. 9 to 190 months in prison for his role in robbing the bank at 2475 Stantonsburg Road on Dec. 30. He and two other men entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint, authorities said. They escaped with $72,853. No one was injured.

