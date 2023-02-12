...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Vance County man sentenced in Greenville, Raleigh bank robberies; three others pleaded guilty
A Vance County man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years for robbing a BB&T in the Medical District and another bank in Raleigh in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.
Stanley Kearney Jr., 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Feb. 9 to 190 months in prison for his role in robbing the bank at 2475 Stantonsburg Road on Dec. 30. He and two other men entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint, authorities said. They escaped with $72,853. No one was injured.
The Raleigh robbery occurred on Dec. 6 at the SunTrust, 7320 Creedmoor Road. Four men left the bank with $11,578. In both incidents, witnesses reported the robbers fled the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.
Kearney was arrested on Jan. 10, 2020, by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated traffic violations after a high-speed chase, authorities said. In an interview with law enforcement, Kearney would admit to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies.
Clifton Harris of Creedmoor and Cameron Evans of Henderson also were charged in the two robberies, and Joshua Bailey of Creedmoor was charged in the Raleigh robbery. All three have pleaded guilty. Harris was sentenced to 81 months. Evans and Bailey are awaiting sentencing.
The men also were charged in connection with a Dec. 18, 2020, bank robbery in Mebane.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.
The Davie County Sheriff’s Department, the Raleigh, Greenville and Mebane police departments, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leonard Champaign and Barbara Kocher prosecuted the case.