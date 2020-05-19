The Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a vandalism report in the Simpson area over the weekend in which a disabled vehicle was burned.
The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Friday and 10:16 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block Avon Road, according to a case report issued on Monday.
The vandalism resulted in $1,400 in damages, the report said. Sweatsuits valued at $800 also were stolen, the report said. An investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, theft
- 3300 block Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, 2:15-6:28 p.m.: residence entered forcibly, $200 cash stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, midnight May 13-3:58 p.m. May 16: firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 2500 block Lance Drive, Greenville, midnight May 15-10:31 a.m. May 17: push bar valued at $500 stolen from vehicle parked in front of victim's residence overnight; case active.
Assaults
- 900 block Chance Street, Greenville, 8:21 p.m. May 16: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence.
- 3600 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 6:24 p.m. May 15: juvenile assaulted; case cleared.
- 7500 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 10-10:31 a.m. May 15: man assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 1:01 a.m. May 18: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 7400 block N.C. 43 S., Greenville, 8:58 p.m. May 17: woman assaulted by spouse.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3600 block Barrington Drive, 12:28 p.m. May 15: guns valued at a total of $1,330 stolen; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2:40 p.m. May 15: grocery items valued at $293.71 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 4100 block Dudleys Grant Drive, Winterville, 7:01 p.m. May 15: $100 stolen from mans wallet; case ongoing.
- 3000 Stantonsburg Road, 12:44-7:35 a.m. May 16: beer valued at $60 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:15 p.m. May 16: groceries valued at $42.41 recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1000 block Allen Road, 11:01 p.m. May 16: license plate valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1200 block Portertown Road, 2 a.m. May 15: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 200 block North Summit Street, 1:53 a.m. May 16: man assaulted; case ongoing.
- 700 block Peed Drive, 3:03 p.m. May 16: woman assaulted; case inactive.