Vehicles were tampered with and broken into in neighborhoods in the Grimesland area, according to reports from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
In the 3000 block of Twin Creeks Road in Greenville, just outside of Grimesland’s limits, one vehicle was tampered with and another broken into. Reports stated $20 was taken from one of the vehicles. The residences reporting the incidents are two doors down from one another.
The tampering was reported at 2:03 a.m. and the break-in was recorded at 8:35 a.m.
The other two incidents took place a 10 minute drive away, at the 100 block of River Rat Lane in Grimesland. Two incidents of tampering were reported by residents, at 9:39 a.m. and 11:09 a.m. respectively.
Earlier this year, following a rash of firearm thefts from vehicles, the sheriff’s office and Greenville Police Department reminded residents that most vehicle break-ins are a result of unlocked doors.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
2500 block Gussie Lane, Winterville, 8:53 a.m., April 12: break-in at residence. Mental health listed on report; case active.
- 3100 block Jolly Road, Winterville, 10:45 a.m., April 12: clothing valued at $665 stolen from residence; case cleared.
1100 block Davenport Place, Winterville, 2:14 p.m., April 12: vehicle broken into at residence. Flashlight, cash and 9mm handgun valued at $990 stolen; case active.
- 1400 block Rodney Road, Greenville, 8:30 p.m., April 12: electronics and appliances valued at $2,100 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 10:47 p.m., April 11: man assaulted by acquaintance
- at residence; case cleared.
- 6600 block Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Greenville, 12:39 a.m. April 13: man assaulted on highway. Cocaine found; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:28 p.m., April 12: merchandise valued at $86.52 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by arrest.
3120 Evans St., 5:04 p.m., April 12: cosmetics valued at $445 stolen from Ulta; case inactive.
Assaults
1200 block Myrtle Street, 11 p.m., April 12: woman assaulted at residence. Conflicting reports in investigation; case closed by arrest.