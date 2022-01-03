Law enforcement documents have revealed the identity of a man shot and killed in Grimesland early on Saturday.
According to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, the 38-year-old victim is Brandon Hardy of Greenville.
A Saturday release by the sheriff's office said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 3340 Alvin Road, Grimesland at 3:24 a.m.
The incident report said that deputies discovered a man, Hardy, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries it said.
Sgt. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said no additional information is available at this time.