Police are continuing to search for a driver they now say killed a 13-year-old boy who was riding a scooter early Monday on MacGregor Downs Road in western Greenville.
The identity of Jaquile Ray Jackson was released Tuesday morning after his body was found at 1:30 a.m. Monday in a ditch alongside the road. A red scooter was located near his body and there were marks in the grass to indicate he had been riding it, the department said.
Jackson was last seen at his home on Roundtree Drive about 10 p.m. on Sunday, a Greenville Police Department news release said. That's in the Moyewood neighborhood near Fifth and Memorial, about 2 miles away.
He last spoke to his family around 11 p.m., the news release said. Investigators believe the crash likely occurred shortly before a passerby called police to report his body was in the ditch.
The release said that shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday Jackson's family called law enforcement to report him missing. A description provided matched the individual found at the scene. The Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his identity.
The boy was hit between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive, police reported. The area is largely residential and is within site of MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center. The stretch of road where police reported Jackson was found is without sidewalks or street lights.
A spokesperson for the department said that the scooter found at the scene was not motorized. Preliminary investigations have led law enforcement to believe the suspect vehicle was traveling on MacGregor Downs east toward B's Barbecue Road when it struck Jackson on the scooter. The driver then left the scene, police said.
Those with information or who were in the area of the incident can contact Officer Lemon at 702-4032 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.