A Vidant Medical Center police officer is facing assault charges for an incident near Charles Boulevard on Monday night, the medical center reported.
An incident report said that officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Blue Bill Drive about 11 p.m. Monday for a reported domestic dispute.
The department said that upon arriving, a victim told officers that she had been assaulted by Kaitlyn Sasser, 25. Sasser left the scene before officers arrived.
The report said the 28-year-old victim suffered an apparent minor injury. Sasser turned herself in early Tuesday morning without incident. She was released later that day after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Sasser was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications.
GREENVILLE
The police department, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 5 p.m., July 14: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 600 block Cotanche Street, 12:55 p.m., July 14: vehicle broken into in parking lot. $15 cash, smartphone valued at $700 stolen; case inactive.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 4:08 p.m., July 14: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,290 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 8:22 p.m., July 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports the with following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1700 block Charles Buck Drive, Greenville, 10:17 a.m., July 14: identity fraud reported at residence; case active.
3500 block Smith Street, Bethel, 6:30 p.m., July 14: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,150, brass sconces valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 5:51 p.m., July 14: break-in at residence. Coins valued at $4, cellphone valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 5900 block Acorn Road, Grifton, 2:42 a.m., July 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1200 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 9:06 a.m., July 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Damage to sheetrock wall valued at $200; case active.
- 1200 block Sandy Ridge Road, Robersonville, 10:01 a.m., July 14: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 7100 block County Home Road, Ayden, 2:26 p.m., July 14: man threatened by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1800 block Charlie Smith Court, Grimesland, 12:16 a.m., July 15: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2000 block Corbett Avenue, Greenville, 2:30 a.m., July 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.