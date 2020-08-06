The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in Moore County after received information he might be in Greenville, a news release from the agency said.
Deputies located David Ray Justice Jr. of Greenville hiding in a bedroom closet at a home on Ms. Paul’s Lane on Saturday, the release said. Justice also possessed narcotics when deputies arrested him.
Justice, 53, had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest from Moore County. He was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, felony obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, the release said.
Deputies also charged him with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held under a $110,500 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Barrier Lane, Greenville, midnight Aug.1-7:04 p.m. Aug. 2: PlayStation, TV, game, speaker, shoes and alcoholic beverages valued at $1,120 stolen; case active.
4300 block U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 8 p.m. July 31-10:37 p.m. Aug. 2: vehicle left on side of road forcibly entered; radio valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 2700 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, noon July 17-5:17 p.m. July 31: Bobcat, air compressor, tool box and generator valued at $9,900 stolen; case active.
- 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10 p.m. Aug. 3-12:54 a.m. Aug. 4: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; case active.
- 300 block Teels Estate Road, Greenville, midnight Nov. 28-12:14 p.m. Aug. 3: money, three rings, diamond wedding set, wedding band set valued $3,850 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Eastpoint Drive, Greenville, 12:25 p.m. July 3: two handguns valued at a total of $600 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 4900 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 3:30-6:12 p.m. Aug.4: home forcibly entered, exterior door sustained $600 damages; case active.
Assaults
- 4700 block Stokestown-St. Johns Road, Ayden, 1 a.m. Aug. 2: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 400 block Jackrabbit Run, Greenville, 9:58 p.m. July 31: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 1500 block Charter Drive, Greenville, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 2: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 8400 block N.C. 43 South, 11:20 a.m. July 31: man assaulted by stranger, ethnic intimidation reported.
- 6900 block Driver Lane, Grifton, 8:30 p.m. March 1-8:35 p.m. Aug.3: woman assaulted; case cleared.
Robberies reported
Two businesses in the city were robbed at gunpoint on Monday, according to Greenville Police Department reports.
One incident occurred at 9:58 p.m. at Tobacco and Gifts, 139 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Cash and CBD gummies valued at $350 were stolen.
Another occurred at 9:48 p.m. at the Speedway at 500 N. Greene St. A rifle was used and $118 in cash was stolen.
Investigations are ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports in other cases this week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Concord Drive, 9:25 a.m. July 30: two TVs valued at $700 stolen; case ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2-6:31 p.m. July 30: 29 candles and 66 air fresheners valued at a total of $1,250 stolen from Bath and Body Works; case ongoing.
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 12:28 p.m. July 31: wallet valued at $5 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Paladin Drive, 4:42 p.m. July 31: firearms valued at $200 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1900 block East Fourth Street, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 1: keys valued at $5 stolen, windows, plant and TV sustained $1,720 damage; case inactive.
400 block Pittman Drive, 11 p.m. July 31-10:33 a.m. Aug. 1: vehicle valued at $3,000 stolen, later recovered; case ongoing.
- 1800 block West Arlington Boulevard, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1: firearm valued at $500 stolen; case ongoing.
- 100 block Davis Street, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 1: vehicle valued at $2,500 stolen; case inactive.
- 2100 block County Home Road, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 1: cigarettes valued at $125 stolen; case ongoing.
- 2195 Evans St., 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1: beer valued at $16 stolen; case ongoing.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 10:40-11:33 p.m. Aug. 1: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 4200 block Dudley’s Grant Drive, 11 p.m. Aug. 1-9:46 a.m. Aug. 2: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 3: merchandise valued at $255 stolen from Agri Supply; case ongoing.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 3-8:18 a.m. Aug. 4: wallet valued at $20 stolen; case ongoing.
- 4000 block South Memorial Drive, 8:27 a.m. Aug.4: vehicle valued at $36,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:40 a.m. Aug. 4: chair, pillow, curling iron and clothing items valued at $149 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 800 block Verdant Drive, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4: DVD player, soap and medication valued at a total of $27 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 300 block Paige Drive, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 3: woman assaulted by known person pointing handgun; case cleared by arrest.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 10:25 p.m. Aug. 3: woman assaulted, TV sustained $400 damage; case inactive.
- 1400 block West Sixth Street, 3:18 a.m. Aug. 4: woman assaulted by known person; case ongoing.
- 1700 block Hopkins Drive, 2:50 p.m. Aug.4: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 200 block North Eastern Street, 12:30 a.m.-12:34 p.m. July 30: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1800 block Quail Ridge Road, 12:41 a.m. July 30: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5:30-11:57 a.m. July 30: assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 3700 block South Memorial Drive, 11:47 a.m. July 30: woman assaulted; case unfounded.
- 500 block Davenport Street, 1:50 a.m. July 31: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 900 block West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m. July 31: man assaulted by pointing gun; case ongoing.
- 500 block South Memorial Drive, 11:30 p.m. July 31: gun pointed at man; case ongoing.
- 4100 block Rhema Street, 2:42 a.m. Aug.1: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 3200 block South Memorial Drive, 7:53 a.m. Aug.2: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 1200 block East Fire Tower Road, 9:12 p.m. Aug.2: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.