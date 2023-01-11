...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Warrants have been issued against an Ayden woman accused of threatening a shooting at Pitt Community College, court documents show.
A warrant from Pitt Community College Campus Police said that Amber Lynn Davenport, 22, of 1701 Shady Creek Road, Ayden, faces charges of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
The Pitt County Detention Center website indicates that Davenport was booked into the county's detention center on Tuesday but was no longer detained on Wednesday.
The warrant said that Davenport, through a social media post, threatened violence at PCC by "having her man shoot the place up." The warrant lists the date of offense as Monday but a date of arrest was not available.
The post in question could not be located and an inquiry to PCC was not returned.