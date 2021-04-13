Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of a woman on charges she threatened an ex-partner and damaged her property.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Decorah Court in Greenville at 8:05 a.m Sunday. The resident reported that her ex-girlfriend had arrived from Wilson and refused to leave.
According to a narrative in an incident report, the suspect damaged the victim’s car door and threatened to shoot her.
Damages were valued at $200. The case is listed as active. No arrest had been made at the time of reporting.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3000 block Twin Creeks Road, Greenville, 2:03 a.m., April 12: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
- 1900 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 6:39 a.m., April 9: woman threatened by acquaintances at residence; car batteries, copper, brass, heater, extension ladder, box of knives and marbles valued at $890 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Langley Drive, Grimesland, 8:22 a.m, April 9: woman defrauded of $26.14; case active.
- 1101 Industrial Blvd., 10:01 a.m., April 9: TriEst Ag Group Inc. defrauded of $24,000; case active.
- 2500 block Fire House Road, Greenville, 1:43 p.m, April 10: man defrauded of $3,680; case active.
- 700 block Windy Lane, Greenville, 1:05 a.m., April 11: car key stolen from residence by neighbor; case active.
1799 block John Brown Court, Greenville, 1:01 a.m., April 11: juvenile robbed at gunpoint; phone valued at $400 stolen; case active.
800 block Sutters Place Drive, Winterville, 6:58 a.m, April 11: mailbox and post valued at $40 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3000 block N.C. 222, Greenville, 11:23 a.m., April 11: 2009 Honda Ruckus moped valued at $2,000 stolen after being secured to tree; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Vernon White Road, Winterville, 6:10 p.m., April 9: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 4200 block Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, 2:35 a.m., April 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
3300 block Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, 3:23 a.m., April 10: man assaulted by close friend at residence; case active.
- 3400 block Best Drive, Fountain, 7:59 a.m., April 10: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 4300 block Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, 3:38 a.m., April 11: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
- 800 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 12:19 p.m., April 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 6:36 p.m., April 11: woman threatened by neighbor at residence; case cleared.
- 700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 10:47 p.m., April 11: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:14 a.m., April 10: man robbed of approximately $50 at residence by unknown person; suspect wore facial covering and indicated possession of a firearm; case active.
- 400 block Crestline Boulevard, 12:30 p.m., April 10: Schwinn Girl’s Retro Cruiser bicycle valued at $270 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3000 block Mulberry Lane, 2:57 p.m., April 10: $2,000 in cash stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 3519 S. Memorial Drive, 1:14 p.m., April 9: radio system valued at $400 stolen from vehicle at Midas; case inactive.
- 900 block Criswell Drive, 3:57 p.m., April 9: 1993 Ford F-150 valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 4:21 p.m., April 11: $500 cash stolen at residence; case inactive.
- 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:38 a.m., April 11: electric airless sprayer valued at $2,339 stolen from Trade It; case active.
- 2500 block Bluff View Court, 7:23 p.m., April 10; vehicle parts valued at $150 stolen from residence; parts recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 8:25 p.m., April 10: alcohol valued at $189.28 stolen from Walmart; item recovered; case active.
- 1100 block West Third Street, 12:51 p.m. April 11: break in at residence. Handgun valued at $299.99 and jewelry valued at $249.98 reported stolen; case cleared.
Assaults
- 2900 block Sussex Street, 12:49 a.m., April 9: woman assaulted with knife at residence; case active.
- 200 block Copper Beech Way, 12:14 a.m, April 9: woman assaulted by known person, two others at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block East Fifth Street/Summit Street, 1:47 a.m., April 9: fight reported between man and unknown person in road; case inactive.
- 300 block Conley Street, 5:03 a.m., April 9: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports in investigation; case inactive.
- 2462 Stantonsburg Road, 4:39 p.m., April 9: man assaulted by three individuals at license plate agency; case active.
- 4600 block East 10th Street, 9:21 a.m., April 10: woman assaulted via strangulation at residence; conflicting reports in investigation; sexual assault kit performed; case active.
- 2200 block Dickinson Avenue, 12:30 p.m., April 10; man assaulted by unknown person with unknown weapon; case active.
- 3700 Tifgreen Drive, 9:40 p.m., April 10: man assaulted at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block North Oak Street, 9:30 a.m., April 11: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend at residence; case active.