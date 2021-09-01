A Greenville man has been arrested on attempted murder charges related to a shooting incident, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Tymarie Akbar, 22, of 1732 Ashley Drive was arrested at the 1200 block of Battle Street on Aug. 30. According to warrants, Akbar attempted to shoot and kill two people on Aug. 25.
Akbar fired the handgun into a vehicle occupied by a man and a woman, the warrants said. A location of the incident was not available.
Akbar was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or motor vehicle, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Akbar has previous charges for felony breaking and entering, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in 2016.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 01 Johns Hopkins Drive, 12 a.m., Aug. 27: gray Chevrolet Pacifica valued at $5,000 stolen from Parkside Commons; case active.
- 2800 block Stantonsburg Road, 10 p.m., Aug. 29: silver and gray Nissan Maxima valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1055 Waterford Commons Drive, 1 a.m., Aug. 30: blue Toyota Camry LE valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1000 block Allen Road, 6:15 a.m., Aug. 30: vehicle broken into at residence; jumper cables stolen but recovered nearby; case active.
Assaults
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend outside residence. Apparent minor injury reported; case active.
- 1000 block Legion Street, 11:11 a.m., Aug. 30: woman assaulted by known person in parking lot; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released the following case information:
Break ins, thefts
- 100 block Daughtridge Drive, Greenville, 9:33 a.m., Aug. 30: smart phone valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3100 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 1:12 p.m., Aug. 30: man assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 9:18 p.m. Aug. 30: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.