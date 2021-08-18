A Washington man has been charged with failing to report his address to Pitt County authorities.
A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies visited the registered address of Alfredo Lopez, 33, on July 15. They found that Lopez was no longer living there.
On Wednesday, Lopez was arrested and charged with failure to report his new address, the release said. He was released on a $15,000 bond.
Records show that Lopez was convicted in 2008 for indecent liberties with a child for a 2007 incident in Pitt County.
Sex offenders are required to register with authorities under the Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Programs.
The release said that residents can learn more about sex offender registration services and state requirements at www.pittcountysheriff.com/sex-offender-registration.