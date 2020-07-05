A Washington, N.C., woman was cited for driving while impaired on June 27 after a hit-and-run crash, according to court and law enforcement records.
The incident took place at 5:30 p.m. on Clarks Neck Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Troopers received a call that Jennifer Jennette Daniels, 48, of 101 Oscar Lane, Washington, was involved in a hit-and-run on Black Jack Simpson Road. She was located on Grimesland Bridge Road where she ran off the road on the right and then drove back onto the road.
She had a strong odor of alcohol of her breath, was unsteady of her feet and had red, glassy eyes.
Her blood alcohol level was 0.20.
Seven other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between June 22-29. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Lonnie Walter Gay Jr., 30, of 6620 Cottonwood Drive, Grafton, was stopped at 1:25 a.m. on June 27 at N.C. 11 near Dennis McLawhorn Road near road by the Ayden Police Department. He had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol level was 0.19.
- Samuel Kris Hunt, 46, of 125 Norris Lane, Washington, N.C., was stopped at 1 a.m. on June 27 at Arlington Boulevard near Greenville Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. He was swerving while driving. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Curtis Lee Manning, 40, of 3645 Henry Brooks Road, Grifton, was stopped at 11:30 p.m. on June 28 on Queen Street by the Grifton Police Department. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes, slurred speech and admitted to drinking three alcoholic beverages. He refused a blood alcohol test. In 2015 he was charged with habitual impaired driving.
- Brandon Ray Mills, 32, of 2531 Lester Mills Road, Greenville, was stopped at 9:09 a.m. on June 24 at Lester Mills Road by the State Highway Patrol. He was unstable on his feet and passed out a few times on the scene. He was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. His blood test results were not available.
- Shawn Cornelius Taylor, 34, of 1309 Hunters Road, New Bern, was stopped at 1:50 a.m. on June 26 at Old Tar Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy and bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
- Thomas Lee Tyson, 38, 2113 S. Village Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 11:40 p.m. on June 25 at N.C. 903 near West Arlington Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Carlos Maurice Weaver, 32, of 659 Massanutten Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1:40 a.m. on June 23 at South Memorial Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.16. He previously received a DWI in 2010.