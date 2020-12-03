Fifteen people were displaced by a duplex fire on Westgate Drive early Wednesday morning.
Greenville Fire-Rescue responded to the blaze, which took place about 2:20 a.m., Fire Marshall Bryant Beddard said. The Red Oak Fire Department assisted. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.
Ten occupants in one unit and five in another were displaced. Seven of the occupants were children, Beddard said.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. No injuries were reported, he said.
Fire investigators determined the blaze originated in the living room and was caused by an electrical issue.
The unit with 10 people sustained significant fire damage and is not in habitable condition, Beddard said. The second unit sustained water damage, is not habitable and will need repairs, he said.