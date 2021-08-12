A 21-year-old Williamston man has been charged with shooting three men in Greenville in June.
Warrants say that Rasaun Reese, 21, of 1820 Cowin Road, was arrested by Greenville Police on July 31. The warrants list three separate victims from a June 11 shooting.
The department said Thursday that the shooting took place in Glendale. During the investigation, interviews were conducted as was a neighborhood canvas.
The department said community support helped to identify Reese, leading to his arrest.
The case is still under investigation to ensure no one else was involved, the department said.
Reese was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure. Reese also had warrants for possession of a stolen firearm, failure to appear on a burglary charge, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.