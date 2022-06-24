A Winterville man under investigation by the N.C. Department of Insurance has been arrested for allegedly scamming more than $17,000 in commissions from a life insurance company.
The State Attorney’s Report shows that Xavier Donte Daniels, 46, of 406 Fountain Court was arrested on June 19 by Winterville Police. Warrants say that Daniels was being investigated by the state’s insurance department for crimes committed between March 15, 2018, and Nov. 23, 2021.
Daniels is accused of using the personal information of four people to gain commissions as an insurance agent from Transamerica Life Insurance Company. The warrants say that Daniels knowingly used names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and insurance policy numbers to provide fraudulent information, receiving commissions in the amount of $17,899.18.
He allegedly provided in separate instances the signatures and demographic information of the victims without their knowledge to fraudulently represent them, the warrants say.
Daniels was arrested and charged with four counts of identity theft, three counts of uttering a forged endorsement, a count of insurance fraud and a count of obtaining property by false pretense. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.
Daniels in 2011 pleaded guilty to forgery of wills or deeds. His employer is listed on warrants as All State Insurance Company.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2700 Stantonsburg Road, 6:40 p.m. June 22: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
3400 block South Memorial Drive, 10:25 p.m. June 22: clothing valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
210 block S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 11:54 a.m. June 22: clothing valued at $91.06 stolen from Walmart; case active.
1200 block Battle Street, 1:30 p.m. June 16-12:57 p.m. June 22: item valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
700 Moye Blvd., 7 p.m. May 20 — 1:37 p.m. June 22: alcohol valued at $9.99 stolen; case inactive.