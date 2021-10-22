Pitt County authorities arrested a Winterville man Thursday wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend in Greensboro.
The shooting took place Monday, a week after Kendall Brookins, 25, was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a charge that he violated domestic violence protection order in Greensboro, a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ron Glenn, public information officer for the Greensboro Police Department, said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Hahn’s Lane. They found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Glenn said she was transported to a local hospital and that she is expected to survive.
Greensboro police summarily issued arrest warrants on Brookins for attempted first-degree murder; discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle; malicious assault in secret; assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present; injury to personal property; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The State Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team requested the sheriff’s office assist in arresting Brookins.
On Thurday, a search warrant was obtained for a home at 3233 Speight Seed Farm Road in Winterville, where the sheriff's Special Response Team took Brookins into custody without incident.
Brookins was booked county Detention Center on Thursday under a $2.5 million secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
400 block Ranson Court, Grimesland, 10:17 a.m., Oct. 21: fraud in the amount of $500 reported; case active.
- 300 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 11:07 a.m., Oct. 21: vehicle broken into at residence. Ammunition valued at $220 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Joseph Street, Greenville, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Key fob valued at $150 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
620 W. Fire Tower Road, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 20: alcoholic beverages valued at $84 stolen from Speedway; case active.