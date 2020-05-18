A 25-year-old Winterville man was killed Sunday when a car pulled in front of him on Greenville Boulevard west of Memorial Drive, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. as Donald Ray Bryant was riding with other motorcyclist west toward Dickinson Avenue, a police department news release said.
Laquita Frost, 31, of Greenville pulled in front of Bryant from Boardwalk Lane, attempting to turn left onto the boulevard. Bryant's motorcycle collided with the driver's side panel of Frost's vehicle.
Bryant was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. He was wearing a helmet at the time, but speed was a factor in the crash.
The news release said the other motorcyclists left the scene after the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer A.S. Lemon at 252-329-4182.
This is the third fatal motorcycle wreck in the last month.
Lashaun Malloy, 42, was riding south on U.S. 13 at a high rate of speed about 8:50 p.m. on on April 28 when he attempted to pass a commercial tractor-trailer. To prevent a collision he hit his front break and loss control, the State Highway Patrol reported.
He also was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Fountain Fire Department volunteer John Wayne Turner, 41, was killed 10:45 p.m. April 18 on U.S. 258 north of Farmville when a vehicle turned in front of him.
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and a failure to yield violation.