The Winterville Police Department announced Tuesday it is seeking assistance in locating two wanted persons.
Amijah Beverly has outstanding warrants related to a December case for obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument.
Robert Ruffin has outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretense and simple worthless check from a Nov. 2020 case.
Beverly is suspected to be in the Pitt, Bertie or Hertford county areas. Ruffin is from Onslow County but frequents other areas in eastern North Carolina.
The cases are unrelated. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.