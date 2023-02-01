Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects they say stole a Children’s Miracle Network donation box from a gas station on Old Tar Road.

A news release from the Winterville Police Department said that between 8:27-8:35 p.m. Sunday the donation box was taken from the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Road. The suspects were caught on video and also took four 24 pack cases of Modelo beer, the release said.


