A surveillance camera captured this image of two of three unnamed suspects the Winterville Police Department is seeking for the theft of beer and a Children’s Miracle Network donation box from the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Road.
Contributed photo
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects they say stole a Children’s Miracle Network donation box from a gas station on Old Tar Road.
A news release from the Winterville Police Department said that between 8:27-8:35 p.m. Sunday the donation box was taken from the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Road. The suspects were caught on video and also took four 24 pack cases of Modelo beer, the release said.
The department provided still photographs of the suspects and a narrative. It said one of the suspects, wearing a blue jacket, distracted the cashier while another suspect, described as bald, took two cases of beer to a vehicle, described in the release as a dark in color passenger car that appeared to have four doors. The suspect then returned to take two more cases.
The release said while the man stole beer, a third suspect wearing glasses approached the person distracting the cashier. His alleged co-conspirator handed him a credit card at which point they stood at the opposite register and pretended to wait for service.
The suspect then took the donation box which was on top of the register and placed it it under his shirt, left and did not return.
The suspect distracting the cashier left the store, and the three drove the car from the Speedway’s parking lot.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Winterville police at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2200 block Papa’s Place, noon Oct. 31- 2:39 p.m. Jan. 30: ladder valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
2700 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 30: electronics valued at $280, purse containing financial, identity documents stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
6634 Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 8 a.m. Jan. 27- 9:10 p.m. Jan. 30: handgun valued at $400 stolen from vehicle at Pitt Stop; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3200 block Moonlight Way, 10 a.m. Jan. 25- 5 p.m. Jan. 27: electronics valued at $600, $400 cash stolen from re