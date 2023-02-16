sketch
The family of a man shot in Winterville on Dec. 10 is adding $1,000 of their own money to a reward for locating the suspect depicted in a Winterville Police Department sketch. 

The department on Wednesday said it and the family of the victim are once again calling on the public's help to identify the suspect in the shooting in the south part of town.

