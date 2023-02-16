...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The family of a man shot in Winterville on Dec. 10 is adding $1,000 of their own money to a reward for locating the suspect depicted in a Winterville Police Department sketch.
The department on Wednesday said it and the family of the victim are once again calling on the public's help to identify the suspect in the shooting in the south part of town.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on Kinsley Loop. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot several times from behind as he was trying to enter his home near Jessica Drive.
The incident is under investigation as an attempted murder.
The department on Jan. 10 released a sketch of the suspected shooter, who it identified as black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130-140 pounds with a box style haircut and dark brown eyes. This victim estimated the shooter’s age to be between 16-17 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
The $1,000 offered by the victim's family is in addition to the CrimeStoppers reward for a tip that would lead to the arrest of the offender, the release said, adding that the department is following up on several leads.