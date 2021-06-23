The Winterville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding suspects who stole a trailer and four-wheelers.
In a press release Wednesday, the department asked that anyone with security cameras living in or near the Coopers Point neighborhood review footage taken from approximately 3:20 a.m. to 5 a.m., June 21.
According to the department, the individuals stole a black 6x12 utility trailer, a yellow and black 2019 Can-Am Outlander four-wheeler and a black 2020 Can-Am Renegade four-wheeler.
Photos were taken of two vehicles involved in the incident. An SUV towed the trailer while a white car followed behind it. Photos of the vehicles were distorted by rain during the theft, the department said.
The department said in the release that anyone with information should contact Det. Michael Hobbs at (252) 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. According to the release, a substantial reward is being offered for information leading to the property’s recovery and the arrest of the suspects.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released the following case information:
Break ins, thefts
3900 block N.C. 102, Ayden, 4:29 p.m., June 22: tools valued at $2,550, lawn mower valued at $3,500, utility trailer valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
4200 block N.C. 33, Greenville, 12:55 p.m., June 22: attempted fraud call wherein scammer pretended to be Greenville Police Officer; case unfounded.
Assaults
3400 block Jolly Road, Winterville, 3:40 a.m., June 22: man assaulted by known person at residence; case exceptionally clear.
2900 block Ruth Drive, Greenville, 1:53 p.m., June 22: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released the following case information:
Break ins, thefts
715 S. Memorial Drive, 2:18 p.m., June 22: phone valued at $145 reported stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
Assaults
1900 block Allen Road, 8:59 a.m., June 22: man crashed car into wife’s unoccupied vehicle during domestic dispute. Damage to vehicle valued at $1,500. No injuries; case closed by arrest.